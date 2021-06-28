The ex-Copperas Cove officer who allegedly shot a woman during a road rage incident earlier this year has been indicted by a Coryell County grand jury.
Eric Anthony Stoneburner, 45, of Copperas Cove was indicted Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was arrested following a May 23 incident that left a Cove woman injured. Stoneburner resigned from the Copperas Cove police force after five years of service prior to turning himself in on May 27 at the Coryell County Jail, police said in a previous news release.
According to the indictment, Stoneburner “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused bodily injury to Lacresha Murray by shooting her with a firearm, and the defendant did then and there use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault.”
Murray told the Herald previously that she had been traveling in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue after going to a convenience store, when she began to feel ill.
She said she did a U-turn to go to AdventHealth-Central Texas hospital in Killeen. As she was making the turn, Stoneburner sped around her and began driving slowly. Murray said she went around and passed him, and he began to tailgate her.
After trying to create some distance between her and Stoneburner, Murray stopped her car and got out to talk to him.
Murray said she explained to Stoneburner that she was going to the hospital. That’s when she said he drew his weapon and fired at her several times as she turned back to her vehicle. Murray was struck six times in her upper left arm.
She said that she did not think the assault charge is enough.
“He tried to take my life,” she said.
The Copperas Cove police chief also spoke about the allegations during a news conference on May 28.
“As a department, we cannot support Mr. Stoneburner’s decision to use deadly force in the moment and manner in which he did,” said Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson.
