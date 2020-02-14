Two ex-Gatesville police officers are no longer facing felony charges relating to a 2017 incident after one man was acquitted by a jury this week and charges were dropped last year against the other man.
A jury returned not-guilty verdicts on two charges after a trial in the 52nd Judicial District Court on Wednesday for Christopher Cato, according to the court coordinator’s office on Friday. Cato was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and failing to report a felony, a misdemeanor.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office handled the case after the Coryell County District Attorney recused his office from the case.
Cato and Ronald Schmidt were indicted in December 2018. The case against Schmidt was dropped in December, according to media reports.
The indictment against the men involved an investigation regarding a sexual assault of a child in May of 2017.
