Makalani Jones

Makalani Jones

An ex-employee of the Killeen Independent School District who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at an elementary school last year is fighting extradition back to Texas and still remains in a county jail in North Carolina.

Makalani Jones, 49, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina on May 22, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Bell County. He was taken to the Gaston County Jail, where he remained on Friday with no bond listed.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.