An ex-employee of the Killeen Independent School District who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at an elementary school last year is fighting extradition back to Texas and still remains in a county jail in North Carolina.
Makalani Jones, 49, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina on May 22, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Bell County. He was taken to the Gaston County Jail, where he remained on Friday with no bond listed.
Jones refused to sign a waiver of extradition, which means the state has to submit a formal request to law enforcement officials in North Carolina.
According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, which handles the extradition process for local law enforcement agencies, officials have 10 days to pick up a person who signs a waiver of extradition.
“However, if they do not sign the waiver of extradition we have to apply for a Governor’s Warrant,” said Lt. Stacey McClinton, via email on June 12. “This can take up to 30-60 days. In his case, he did not sign the waiver of extradition.”
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office on May 31 began the process of obtaining a Governor’s Warrant by sending a formal demand letter and an “application for requisition” to Gov. Greg Abbott’s extradition coordinator, according to the letter obtained by the Herald.
The governor’s office then forwards the application to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office in Gastonia, North Carolina.
The sheriff’s office told the Herald on Friday that their system does not show that they have received the Governor’s Warrant and no further details were available.
Jones was hired by KISD on Aug. 2, 2022, to be a music teacher at Alice Douse Elementary School in Killeen, according to KISD, previously. He resigned effective Jan. 13. Jones was working as a teacher in North Carolina when he was arrested.
Jones is accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is a first-degree felony, after a parent reported to the Killeen Police Department on Feb. 9, 2022, that her daughter “had made an outcry of sexual abuse by a teacher in the cafeteria at Alice Douse Elementary School, at some point during the fall semester,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The girl) was administered a sexual assault exam as well as a forensic interview. In both the exam and interview, (the girl) outcried that Jones had removed her from the cafeteria while she was eating breakfast and taken her into a nearby janitor’s closet.”
Police said that while in the closet, Jones sexually assaulted her with his fingers.
“As a result of this incident, (the girl) stated, she told other teachers that she did not want to go to Jones’s class,” according to the affidavit. “I interviewed another teacher who confirmed that (the girl) voiced opposition to going to Jones’s class during the same period.”
Police said that the girl was able to accurately describe Jones’s “style of clothing and the janitor’s closet, which (a KPD detective) was able to corroborate.”
The detective also confirmed that Jones was a breakfast monitor at that time.
The girl’s parent, who reached out to the Herald about the case in May, told a reporter that even after her daughter reported the abuse to her homeroom teacher in October, the girl was forced to return to Jones’s class. The district has denied that accusation.
The parent provided a copy of a statement her daughter wrote to school officials and officials about what happened.
“He pulls me in a corner like a room with rails and a closet and starts doing REALLY inappropriate stuff ... he kisses me and unbuttons shirt,” according to a portion of the statement. “And pulls his pants and starts rubbing me everywhere.”
The statement was written by the student in February, after the parent said she noticed a change in how her daughter perceived school.
The Herald will continue to follow this case.
