Louisa Hernandez

 Bell County Jail Mugshot

An ex-Killeen teacher’s aide was sentenced this week to a term of probation after she admitted to having an improper sexual relationship with a student at Killeen ISD’s Gateway High School in 2019.

Louisa Theresa Hernandez, 41, was indicted on June 3, 2020, on a second-degree felony charge of improper relationship between educator and student. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 18, 2022, and on Tuesday was sentenced by Judge Wade Faulkner to a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records.

