An ex-Killeen teacher’s aide was sentenced this week to a term of probation after she admitted to having an improper sexual relationship with a student at Killeen ISD’s Gateway High School in 2019.
Louisa Theresa Hernandez, 41, was indicted on June 3, 2020, on a second-degree felony charge of improper relationship between educator and student. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 18, 2022, and on Tuesday was sentenced by Judge Wade Faulkner to a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records.
Hernandez already had been released from jail after posting a bond of $75,000.
Killeen police began investigating after a Killeen Independent School District employee reported that Hernandez, then 37 years old, was having an improper relationship with a student who was 17 years old at that time.
The relationship started with Hernandez giving the boy rides to and from school, and they communicated through Instagram, according to an arrest affidavit.
Hernandez admitted to police that she and the boy had “consensual sexual contact with each other.”
Police said that the student’s mother saw the two hugging in June 2019, “which is believed to be the last in-person contact between them.”
John Craft, the district’s superintendent, said previously that Hernandez’s employment was terminated in September of 2019, and that the allegations happened after the teacher’s aide was hired by the school district in January 2019.
