An ex-officer with the Killeen Police Department was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday after he allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl earlier this year.
Miguel Velasco-Herrera, 41, of Killeen was indicted on a felony charge of sexual assault of a child after police said a 15-year-old made an outcry about the alleged assault.
Killeen police were notified July 5 of a possible sexual assault that had occurred early that morning involving Velasco-Herrera and the victim, according to KPD and court records.
On July 5, the girl reported to Killeen police that Velasco-Herrera came into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest affidavit. She also was interviewed by a forensic nurse and child interviewer, to whom she gave consistent statements. The officer was interviewed and allegedly admitted that he entered the victim’s room and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
Velasco-Herrera submitted his resignation to the Killeen Police Department on July 16. After his initial arrest on July 5, Velasco-Herrera was still paid by KPD until he resigned 11 days later.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Makalia A. Cox, 24, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 400 grams or more.
Carlton J. Ross, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Xavier D. Churchill, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Tevin B. Dillard, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Don Miller, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Jeremiah Tennison, 34, of Killeen, on one count of engaging in organized criminal activity and one count of arson.
James Hoover, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Misty D. Rich, 39, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.
Erik M. Thomas, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jose Luis Orta, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Diane R. Murray, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Regina M. Norton, 35, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Brittany C. Collins, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Terry M. Kelly, 59, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Frank A. Carter II, 43, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Adrienne L. Barnes, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Rachel L. Berkley AKA Rachal Berkley, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
William B. Washington, 56, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jose A. Moreno, 35, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Richard Lebarron Coe, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Russell G. Cope Jr., 33, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Zynira S. Ross, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Robert T. Jones, 19, of Abbeville, Louisiana, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Kimyiatta R. Swain, 29, of Dundalk, Ohio, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Terrell A. Queen, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of assault on a security officer.
Adrian B. Johns, 32, of Killeen, on one count of continuous violence against the family and one count of retaliation.
Charles E. Varnell, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Devon J. Johnson, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
Karla Karey Jacques AKA Karla Munoz-Garcia, 29, of Colorado Springs, Colo., on two counts of injury to a child.
Mafoaaeata Uhi Jr., 36, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault.
Mark I. Boyd, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mario D. Mathis Jr., 20, of Waco, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Christopher C. Beard, 40, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bryanna A. Brabham, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child.
Marco A. Villareal, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child.
Hany H. Sanouer, 61, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
Leanne N. Hanlon, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property.
James Hoover, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
