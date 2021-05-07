An ex-Killeen Police Department officer has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge.
Edgar Omar Diaz-Casillas, 37, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on March 31 on a state jail felony charge of official oppression after a woman accused him of sexually harassing her in 2019.
His defense attorney has filed a waiver of arraignment with the court, according to the 264th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Friday. When a defendant waives a formal arraignment, the court enters a not-guilty plea for that person and a pre-trial hearing date is set.
On June 22, 2019, a woman alleged that Diaz-Casillas had made “unwelcomed sexual advances, knowing the advances were not welcomed … while acting under color of his employment as a public servant,” according to the indictment.
Diaz-Casillas was “indefinitely suspended” on Feb. 11 after an internal affairs investigation, according to a previous news release from KPD. He had been with KPD since Aug. 11, 2018, after graduating from the Basic Peace Officer Course at Central Texas College.
Diaz-Casillas turned himself into the jail on April 1. He was released on a $100,000 bond, according to court and jail records.
A state jail felony is punishable by 180 days to two years in jail.
