A Fort Hood man pleaded guilty this week to breaking into a Killeen home in 2019 and beating the man who lived there.
Broderick Calvin Travick, 22, will be sentenced on April 16 on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. The ex-soldier was indicted on May 27, 2020.
Travick was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $45,000, on the felony charge and a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury. He was booked into jail on Jan. 2, 2020, according to jail records.
During the plea hearing Thursday, Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, authorized a personal recognizance bond interview for Travick after Travick said he would be living with family in Killeen while awaiting sentencing.
A co-defendant in the case, 19-year-old Lanae Tipton, is facing a second-degree felony charge for her alleged role in the incident. Tipton, named in an arrest affidavit as Travick’s girlfriend, was in custody on bonds totaling $114,500.
She also is facing an unrelated first-degree felony charge for an armed robbery and assault that allegedly occurred on Feb. 21, 2020, while she was out on bond for the burglary charge. Tipton has been charged with two misdemeanors: assault causing bodily injury and making a false report or statement to an officer.
She was booked into jail on Feb. 22, 2020.
The case dates back to Oct. 28, 2019, when Killeen police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Nadine Drive in reference to a report of a burglary of a habitation. There, officers spoke with a man who said that the previous day, two people known to him as Tipton and Travick “forced their way into his home and assaulted him,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police “that Travick (sneaked) into his house through a window and proceeded to physically assault him, causing bodily injury. During that assault, Tipton made entrance into the house and proceeded to physically assault (the victim) as well.”
A KPD detective spoke to Travick over the phone on Dec. 4, 2019, at which time he allegedly admitted to sneaking into the house through a window to fight the man, and then opening the door to his girlfriend, Tipton.
“Travick stated the reason for the fight was based on an argument between Tipton and (the victim),” according to the affidavit.
