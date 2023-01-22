An ex-Fort Hood soldier was sentenced to prison time after he recorded himself sexually assaulting a woman almost four years ago in Harker Heights.

Dillan Marion McCullers, 23, had been released from jail on bond in 2020 and allowed to return to Florida, where his family is located. On Friday, following a sentencing hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, McCullers was taken back into Bell County custody. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Saturday with no bond listed.

