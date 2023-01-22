An ex-Fort Hood soldier was sentenced to prison time after he recorded himself sexually assaulting a woman almost four years ago in Harker Heights.
Dillan Marion McCullers, 23, had been released from jail on bond in 2020 and allowed to return to Florida, where his family is located. On Friday, following a sentencing hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, McCullers was taken back into Bell County custody. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Saturday with no bond listed.
After hearing from McCullers and another man, Judge Paul LePak found McCullers guilty and sentenced him to five years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and 20 months behind bars on a state jail felony charge of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
McCullers already had pleaded guilty during a hearing on Aug. 11, 2022.
He joined the Army in 2018 and was stationed at Fort Hood until Heights police said he recorded himself sexually assaulting a woman on Feb. 10, 2019. He since has been discharged from the military, according to his defense attorney during a previous court hearing.
The case dates back to Feb. 12, 2019, when a woman reported to Heights police that McCullers had sexually assaulted her at a residence in the city a few days prior, according to an arrest affidavit.
She told police that he had “slapped and strangled her” during the assault.
The victim said that he recorded the assault and took photographs that he threatened to release if she did not perform the sexual acts he demanded in the days after the assault.
McCullers told police that “…he had gone too far and did not stop when he heard the victim state ‘no’ and ‘stop,’” according to the affidavit. “The suspect stated that he deleted the video but blackmailed the victim with the video out of anger.”
In an unrelated case that also was decided on Friday, a 43-year-old woman was sentenced to a term of three years of deferred adjudication probation after assaulting an elderly man last year over canned food.
Angela Marie Matta already had pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2022, to a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly person with intentional bodily injury. Her case was decided in the 478th Judicial District Court with Judge Wade Faulkner presiding, according to Bell County court records.
On March 16, 2022, Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Wales Drive in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, they met with a 65-year-old man who told police that he had been arguing with Matta — his grandson’s girlfriend—over canned food, according to an arrest affidavit.
The man said that Matta then lunged at him and attempted to strike or scratch at his face but he caught her wrists and they both fell over onto the floor, causing injury to his wrists and back, police said.
