Police were called to Leo Buckley Stadium at Killeen High School on Wednesday morning after a call about a reported shooting in a locker room, but found no evidence of a shooting or shooter.
A heavy police presence and ambulances were reported in the area, according to police radio traffic, which described the situation as a "false call."
A police officer at the scene confirmed that a call had come in, but nothing was found.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.