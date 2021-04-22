The family of the man fatally shot near Harker Heights High School Tuesday night are accusing police of not tending to their bleeding relative quick enough, however, police say they did perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived
Quinton Ford, 19, was fatally shot after an argument in the high school’s parking lot around 11 p.m., according to the Harker Heights Police Department, however, police are not saying who Ford was arguing with.
“The argument escalated and multiple shots were fired,” police said in a news release Wednesday.
Two relatives of Ford said they think their brother would still be alive if police had called for medical help sooner.
According to Quinton Ford’s sister-in-law, Kristin Ford, her brother-in-law was conscious enough to call for help from his sister after he’d been shot multiple times.
“He called my sister-in-law (Kara Ford) and he told her that he had gotten shot,” Kristin Ford told the Herald Wednesday evening.
Kara Ford said he texted her his location.
Kristin Ford and Kara Ford arrived to the scene of the shooting to find Quinton Ford bleeding in the grass near the school, they said.
“He was across the street in the grass,” Kristin Ford said. “He had a bunch of gunshots in his body. I told him to look at me and I said he had to keep looking at me, but the cops pulled me off of him and they wouldn’t let us take him to the hospital. The cop was cursing at us and said ‘I don’t give a f---,’ he was pushing us back, and told us we’d go to jail if we didn’t get back.”
After repeated questions from the Herald to police throughout the day Wednesday, the Harker Heights Police Department sent an “updated” news release on the shooting Wednesday night, giving new details.
“This update is intended to provide the community with additional information available as the investigation continues. Once police officers arrived on the scene, they began to search the area to locate any possible gunshot victims. After a thorough search for several minutes, Quinton Ford was found shot near the incident scene in a wooded area,” the release said. “Harker Heights Police officers began life saving measures until EMS arrived. Quinton Ford was transported by ambulance to Seton Medical Center and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 12:08 a.m.”
Kristin Ford said the interaction with the Harker Heights Police Department left her feeling as if the police treated her brother-in-law like an animal rather than a human being.
“It was like they (Harker Heights police) didn’t even care about him,” Kristin Ford said. “He died because he lost too much blood. If we could’ve got to him, he would’ve made it. We could’ve had him to the hospital a good 30 minutes before they even got there and we could’ve saved him a lot of blood.”
Their brother was lying in the grass bleeding for an hour, they said, before he was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
Quinton Ford was pronounced dead at Seton Medical Center around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Kristin Ford.
HHPD’s initial news release on the shooting, sent Wednesday afternoon, had no information on time of death, nor any mention of police attempting life-saving measures. It also made no mention of any arrests in the shooting, which the Herald also asked police about.
In the updated release Wednesday night, police said they are continuing to investigate, and clarified there have been no arrests in the case.
“All persons that were involved in this incident have been interviewed by Detectives,” police said. “This investigation will be screened by the District Attorney Office. No arrest has been made at this time. We want to provide assurance that there is no ongoing threat to the community.”
Police ask those with information to call detectives at 254-953-5400 and select option #2.
Kristin Ford said she lost trust in the Harker Heights Police Department Tuesday evening.
“It was terrible,” Kristin Ford said through tears. “They didn’t shoot him, but they didn’t get him there (to a hospital) fast enough to get help. He deserved better.”
(2) comments
Why did you delete a ttuthful comment?
With all due respect the police responded to what transpired they didnt cause it! Im sorry you are hurting for the loss of your fam member who participated in a 2 sided gun altercation on a weeknight past 11pm in a school yard. Police showed up after our neighborhood was shot up. They called the ambulance they arent responsible for the ambulances response time, and they certainly didnt put your brother there. As a person that was shook up watching out the window, i can tell you the police didnt terrorize us that day they ran into the event. And 100% facts, the gunfire was 2 sided! Its senseless! And the cops were not to blame! Im so glad they were there to respond in community. My son was terrified to wake up and me telling hIm to stay down. These types of "gatherings" are what scares residents not the police frantically trying to first find the ones who got shot, call ambulances, figure out if one of the gunman was the one shot, if there is an active shooter still there hiding ect. I get you spoke from emotion, i heard you screaming "breathe" out my bedroom window and a guy yelling "I love you" to your brother and you were angry at the cops yelling at them about the ambulances response time, how is that their fault, how is any of this their fault? i thank them for responding, and its time we stop blaming them for other peoples behaviors/actIons. Im sorry for your loss, police had nothing to do w this, call the ambulance service to ask about response time. Your anger is misplaced
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.