A Killeen homicide victim’s family, determined to not let their daughter’s name be another cold-case statistic, confronted Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble at a community meeting Saturday.
Alondra Santiago, 19, of Killeen, died following injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 2021, in the 1800 block of Stardust Street in north Killeen.
The 2020 Killeen High School graduate was one of three people killed in a string of homicides on Labor Day weekend last year.
Santiago’s parents, Jose and Ivette Rodriguez, have repeatedly reported that they haven’t received an update on their daughter’s case in months.
On Saturday, during a town hall with Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, Jose Rodriguez asked Kimble about the lack of communication.
“I’m hurt,” Rodriguez said. “To see this woman (his wife) day and night crying, day and night crying, for our daughter that we lost, and nobody has had the decency to call me to let me know — to let me know that they’re working.”
Rodriguez became emotional as he asked for an update on his daughter’s case.
The police chief told Rodriguez a KPD detective would get in touch with the family on Monday.
After a Herald request to KPD’s spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez Monday afternoon, the Rodriguez family confirmed at 4:34 p.m. a KPD detective reached out to Jose Rodriguez.
Santiago’s family says several personal items she had with her — including a cellphone and jewelry — were taken by KPD investigators on the night of the shooting and have not been returned.
The Rodriguez family said there are sentimental photos and videos on the phone they would like to have, and they don’t understand why KPD has failed to return Santiago’s items 10 months after her death.
