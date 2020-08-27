The mother of a 7-month-old Killeen baby who died in May said she should be planning a 1-year birthday party for her daughter; instead, she keeps her ashes close.
“Her first birthday is coming up and it’s eating me alive,” said Killeen resident Sade Hendrich, mother of Nalani Jessica Hendrich. “I had everything planned for her birthday. Now I dread holidays and birthdays.”
When Nalani was born in September last year, she was received with joy by family members. But now heartache has taken over as the court process continues for Nalani Hendrich’s father, Eddie Octavius Braswell.
Braswell, 23-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Hood, was indicted earlier this month on two counts of intentional injury to a child after police said he caused injuries on May 11 that led to the death of the baby on May 16.
He was indicted on a second count of injury to a child after police said he caused bruising on the child’s face in March.
Braswell’s bond was listed at $1 million on the first-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional, serious bodily injury.
Family members say that charge is not enough to reflect the seriousness of the allegation.
“I think Braswell should have been charged with capital murder,” said Hendrich’s aunt, Latisa Abram. “We can never see Nalani ever again because of his actions. No child deserves what he did to Nalani and no mother should have to endure such pain.”
‘Happy, sweet, funny’
“Nalani was one happy, sweet, funny baby; she was the best baby you could ask for,” Hendrich said. “From the moment I knew I was pregnant, I feel in love with her and I was even more excited she was a girl. I would do anything to have her back. I know she loved me.”
Hendrich said that her daughter could brighten anyone’s day with her dimples and big smile, and Abram agreed completely.
“She was just like her name: heaven-sent,” Abram said. “Now when I go visit my niece, I expect Nalani to be there and she’s not.”
Everything changed after Mother’s Day weekend, the last time Hendrich would get to watch her daughter sit up and pull herself up, getting ready to start walking.
“I had so much planned for me and my daughter and it was all ripped from me,” Hendrich said.
The family maintains that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, colloquially known as CPS, made a mistake when Nalani Hendrich was taken from her mother’s care and put in Braswell’s custody after bruising was found on the child’s face.
“CPS took a child from a loving parent and put her back in the care of the abuser, and her death is the result of that decision,” Abram said. “Nalani’s death could have been prevented but somehow there is a crack in the CPS system that we need to close so no other child has to suffer such pain or a parent endure the heartache my niece is experiencing — at this very moment, every single day.”
Abram said that no bruises were on the child when she left Hendrich’s care for visitation with Braswell, but that less than an hour later Braswell texted Hendrich to meet him at the hospital because of bruising on the child’s face.
“CPS is wrong in so many ways. I told them several times that my baby was in danger and I got brushed off,” Hendrich said. “They even told me to stop calling them, that my daughter will stay in his custody. I fought my hardest to get my baby back.”
Hendrich said that she feels Family and Protective Services did not do a real investigation; instead, taking Braswell at his word.
“I’m the one who ended up with a broken heart and a baby who is no longer here and won’t be here ever again,” she said. “I’m left to pick up pieces that I don’t even know how to put back together.”
A Family and Protective Services representative would only speak to the Herald in general terms and not about Nalani Hendrich’s case specifically. The agency provided a document that indicates the child was not in Family and Protective Services custody at the time of her death.
Accusations against Braswell
On May 11, Killeen police responded to Braswell’s residence after he called 911 and said his infant was unresponsive.
The child was transported to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, where she died on May 16 after being on life support.
When Nalani Hendrich arrived at the hospital, a doctor diagnosed her with traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture, scalp tissue swelling, respiratory failure and abusive head trauma, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that during a subsequent medical examination, a doctor observed that the baby’s skull was broken into three separate parts.
For the time being, Hendrich is left with questions that cannot ever be answered.
“What did my 7-month-old daughter do to deserve this? Why me, why her?” she said. “I’m so broken; every morning I wake up and cry. But I wipe my tears and keep fighting for her justice.”
