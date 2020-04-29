The November 2019 death of Harker Heights resident Angelica Hardin has sparked questions from family members after police ruled her death a suicide.
Through email, her father, Arthur Hardin, previously told the Herald her death “appear to be planned by a trusted acquaintance due to her position.”
Now, the family has raised their reward from $10,000 to $15,000 reward to anyone who has information leading to the arrest of her killer. According to Hardin, the money is from the family’s own pocket.
He asked the public “if anyone with knowledge leading to the arrest and conviction is asked to speak up” and contact him through Facebook Messenger.
