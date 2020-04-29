Heights family

The family of Angelica Hardin need the public's help on finding the killer. Heights police ruled her November 2019 death as a suicide. The family is not buying it. 

 Courtesy photo

The November 2019 death of Harker Heights resident Angelica Hardin has sparked questions from family members after police ruled her death a suicide.

Angelica Hardin

Angelica Hardin

Through email, her father, Arthur Hardin, previously told the Herald her death “appear to be planned by a trusted acquaintance due to her position.”

Now, the family has raised their reward from $10,000 to $15,000 reward to anyone who has information leading to the arrest of her killer. According to Hardin, the money is from the family’s own pocket.

He asked the public “if anyone with knowledge leading to the arrest and conviction is asked to speak up” and contact him through Facebook Messenger.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Tags

Locations

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.