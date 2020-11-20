Family members of a Killeen man killed by police in a no-knock raid last year will hold a drive to sign a petition aimed at ending no-knock warrants in the city.
Jumeka Reed, the sister of James Reed, will be hosting the event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Food Truck Park at 3101 S. Fort Hood St.
Reed said she is not sure whether her and others will be inside or outside at the park, but residents are encouraged to come by during the allotted time to sign the petition to end no-knock warrants entirely in Killeen.
She added that the petition does not have any signatures yet because she is just getting started, but she started block walking Friday and is hoping to host different community events to gain signatures every two weeks or so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.