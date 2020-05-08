While private funeral arrangements are being arranged, a Killeen man who died in a fatal shooting earlier this week is being remembered as a loving son and father.
Just minutes after seeing slain Killeen man Kevin Davis’ body at a local funeral home on Thursday; both his mother Claudia Brown and his 18-year-old son. Kevin Davis Jr., spoke to the Herald by phone on their memories of him. The younger Davis drove from Florida to Texas to be by his grandmother’s side and to mourn the loss of his father.
“No matter what he was going through, he always put a smile on everybody’s face,” Davis Jr. said. “He was a good person and can always make you laugh. No matter what he did in the past; he was a good person. I’m proud of him.”
Davis Jr. added that his father was always available to help when he needed it.
Brown, a former Killeen justice of the peace, said the last time she saw her son was on Sunday, the day before the fatal shooting, as he was cutting her grass. She told the Herald she knew something was bothering him “but he didn’t want to worry me.”
“He loved his four children and in his character has a love for Jesus,” she said. “I asked myself when the Judge (Bill Cooke) and the detective came to my home; ‘Is this how it ends?’ No, this is not how his story ends; but how his story begins because this is one of many of the 1,000 black men killed not only in our country but in our community.”
The family did not give details on Davis’ funeral service but stressed that his memory would not go in vain. Chisholm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Davis was found lying on the ground shortly after midnight Monday in the 1200 block of Goodhue Drive. He was pronounced dead 1:27 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Killeen police told the Herald the case is still ongoing and no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.
