The mother of a 22-year-old man who was killed a year ago in Killeen said the Army should have intervened before a conflict between her son and another man — two men who once were in the same unit on Fort Hood — escalated from vandalism to a fatal shooting.
Michael Steven Wardrobe had been out of the Army for only a week, after his discharge for medical reasons, when police said he was shot five times by a soldier after an altercation on March 23, 2020.
Two days later, Jovino Jamel Roy, 23, of Copperas Cove, who was still on active-duty in the Army at the time, was booked into the Bell County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a bond of $500,000. He was indicted on a charge of murder on Aug. 12, 2020, and has pleaded not guilty.
Escalating incidents
It wasn’t the first time Wardrobe had been in a confrontation with Roy, who prior to the shooting had busted out Wardrobe’s car windows, used a handgun to threaten Wardrobe, and threatened to kill himself, in separate alleged incidents, according to recent court testimony.
Wardrobe’s mother, Rhonda Rickard, told the Herald that she remembers her son telling her about the unfolding situation.
“There were a multitude of interactions between Roy and my son, and I’m telling Michael, ‘You need to get out of there and get away from all that,’” she said. “But he said, ‘Mom, I got this.’”
During a bond hearing earlier this month, the state’s prosecutor also delineated the alleged chain of events, indicating that the Army was aware of at least one of the incidents. Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple said that members of Roy’s unit were called to his home in January of 2020, after Roy reportedly put a gun to his own head and threatened suicide.
“If the military had done something then, perhaps we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Strimple said.
Rickard has been present through the three bond reduction hearings that have been held in Roy’s case so far. Court hearings have been held live online because of the coronavirus, and along with other participants of the hearing, Rickard can be seen on the computer screen.
Surrounding her during these hearings are sacred objects: an American flag folded into a ceremonial triangle; two framed photos of her son, dashing and impeccably outfitted in his dress blues; a white ceramic angel.
“Every time we’re together as a family, even if its over Facetime or Zoom, we tell stories about him,” Rickard said. “He’ll never be forgotten by all the people who were touched by his presence.”
Families seek closure in murder cases; but even before the coronavirus put the brakes on trials, it could take more than a year for a murder case to be ready for a jury.
“COVID-19 has added on to that time, which doesn’t help our family,” Rickard said. “We have to sit here in limbo.”
The Shooting
Wardrobe pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m. on March 23, 2020, at the scene of the shooting on Dustin Court in west Killeen, according to Killeen police
Officers with the police department were sent to the 3700 block of Dustin Court around 10:55 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
Police found Wardrobe lying in the front of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and neck, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said Roy called 911, “and reported that there was an accident and that he shot his friend,” the affidavit said. Roy gave police the location of the shooting and his location. Police saw him in his car with a handgun in the vehicle. Roy was the only person in the vehicle, police said.
A woman had been at the residence on Dustin Court with Wardrobe. After leaving the residence, she said Roy called her and told her that he shot Wardrobe, according to the affidavit.
Roy told police he got into a physical altercation with Wardrobe, and Roy said he pulled his gun and shot Wardrobe multiple times, according to the affidavit.
The medical examiner in Dallas said she saw five gunshot wounds to Wardrobe, including one to the back of the head, the affidavit said.
Remembering Michael
Rickard said that her son was the “baby-baby” of her children, but was still quite the youngster when he announced he was the “man of the house.”
Wardrobe knew pretty early that the military was his future. He was going to be a lifer and he couldn’t wait to get started: he graduated a year early from high school and enlisted when he was 17 years old.
“He was taking practice ASVAB tests (a general knowledge exam the military uses) online when he was 12 years old,” Rickard said. “Initially, he was going to join the Navy but they wouldn’t take him until he was 18.”
Wardrobe was deployed twice during his time in the Army, to Qatar and Kuwait.
Rickard said that her was planning on starting college classes with a goal of becoming an engineer.
“Michael was a very quiet, calm person; he didn’t like to make waves,” Rickard said. At the same time, her son was a protective person because the family are domestic violence survivors.
“If someone told him they were being abused or threatened, he would do what he could,” she said. “I think that’s what drew him to Roy’s wife; Roy’s abuse and treatment of (his wife) is what started this.”
A brother, an uncle
Wardrobe and his twin sister, Teresa, were born in California but the family also lived in Arizona and Arkansas before finally settling on Nevada.
The family has maintained a GoFundMe page to repair his cherished Audi S5.
“It was his pride and joy,” Rickard said. “He saved, and saved and saved and paid cash for the car.”
Now it’s his twin sister behind the wheel.
“When I’m in that car, I’m with him,” Teresa Wardrobe said.
So far, it’s cost more than $5,000 to get the car fixed, and more still needs to be done to make the car entirely safe, which is why the fundraiser is ongoing, she said.
“Michael was extremely caring; he never started a fight with anyone, he was always the one breaking up fights,” Teresa Wardrobe said. “He was known for taking other soldiers under his wing.”
Another of Michael Wardrobe’s sisters, Ashley Wardrobe, said that her children have been affected by the loss of their uncle.
“How do you explain to little ones what happened for them to understand? My oldest wakes up crying for Michael; that’s a kind of anguish I never could have never prepared for,” she said. “My youngest will never get to have the experiences the other children had with their uncle. That makes my heart hurt even more.”
Teresa Wardrobe said that she found out on Facebook the day after the death happened, but she felt that she already knew.
“It’s a twin thing and it’s hard to explain,” she said. “I had a very vivid nightmare that turned out to be around the same time that the murder happened. I woke up feeling that something was missing.”
