Family and friends of Destiney Carey released balloons in her memory in front of her Killeen businesses Wednesday afternoon.
Carey, 33, died April 7 when she was shot at her home in the 1000 block of Hobby Road in Copperas Cove.
Demetria Fiffie, one of Carey’s sisters, described the businesswoman and Georgetown nurse as “inspirational” and “full of life.”
“She was so positive, she wanted everybody to do good,” Fiffie said in a phone interview with the Herald on Wednesday.
Carey leaves behind five children and a grandchild. Fiffie explained that she would take over guardianship of the children.
“She worked hard to give them the best of what she could,” Fiffie said. “She was a hard worker.”
Fiffie and her family last saw Carey in December when Carey traveled to Georgia to see her nephew, Tariq Carpenter — a football standout — graduate from Georgia Tech University. Fiffie said she cannot get Carey’s “cute” laugh out of her head.
Described as a successful businesswoman, Carey owned High Sadity Boutique and High Sadity Shoetique, 1103 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 105, in Killeen, but according to her sister, Carey always poured into others.
“She had a training class to where she would actually help people start their business — she had a branding kit that she would use,” Fiffie said.
Along with her two businesses in Killeen, Carey was in the process of opening a business in the Dallas area at the time of her death.
Fiffie said she and her family plan to sell off the remaining stock from the boutique and shoe store.
“At this point in time, we’re going to try to sell as much as we can out of the business, and we would encourage everybody to come down to support us because all of that money is going to go toward moving expenses,” Fiffie said.
The last time Fiffie said she spoke to Carey was moments before her untimely death. She said she was on the phone with her and knew she was in distress.
The incident
Carey died when she was shot around 12:25 p.m. April 7. Copperas Cove police have accused 37-year-old Kevin Frazier of firing the fatal shots.
Fiffie explained Wednesday that Frazier and Carey were married.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price arraigned Frazier on Monday on a charge of murder and a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.
Police responded to the residence on Hobby Road moments before Carey was shot.
Emergency dispatch had received a 9-1-1 call that got disconnected, according to police. The dispatcher advised that screaming could be heard in the background before the call dropped.
When the officer arrived and attempted to make contact by knocking on the door, the officer heard a male voice telling him to wait, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald.
The officer continued to knock and then proceeded to kick the door open when he heard screaming coming from inside the residence, the affidavit said.
When the officer kicked the door open, he heard “several gunshots” coming from inside the residence. He observed a woman, identified as Carey, lying on the ground near the front door “not moving.”
The officer also saw a man, identified as Frazier, lying on the ground in the living room, police said in the affidavit.
The officer communicated with Frazier and placed him in handcuffs and attempted lifesaving measures on Carey until paramedics arrived on scene. Paramedics were unable to revive Carey, who succumbed to her injuries.
As other officers arrived, Frazier was escorted out of the residence and officers observed that he had gunshot wounds “to the torso area,” according to the affidavit.
Copperas Cove police did not specify how Frazier obtained his gunshot wounds.
Frazier was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood where he was treated for his injuries before being taken into custody.
Police interviewed Frazier two more times after he was taken from the scene — once at the hospital and once at the Copperas Cove Police Department after he was treated and released.
Copperas Cove police called his description of events from their multiple interviews with him as “inconsistent,” the affidavit read.
Military Service
Frazier is a veteran of the U.S. Army, according to records obtained by Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He served from July 2004 to April 2016 and obtained the rank of staff sergeant.
Frazier had two military occupations during his time in the Army: Public affairs specialist and cannon crew member.
He received several awards in his time in the military and served on two deployments to Iraq: from December 2003 to March 2005 and from August 2006 to October 2007.
