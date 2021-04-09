Nearly three decades after their mother was found brutally killed in north Killeen, three brothers are on a mission to find answers in the unsolved homicide case.
“We want to know, before we die — Who did it, and why?” said Danny Koch, one of the sons of Fannie Ruth Koch Cockrum, who was found dead in the consignment store she owned at the corner of Gilmer Street and York Avenue in north Killeen on April 9, 1992.
To mark the 29th answer anniversary of her death, Koch placed 29 roses on her grave Friday at the Killeen City Cemetery on Rancier Avenue.
“It’s sentimental for sure,” Koch said after he placed the roses. “A day that my mother was murdered and a life-changing event, so the sentiments are strong to remember that day. But it is also tied in with my grandmother’s 94th birthday that same day. So it’s supposed to be a day of happiness for my grandmother’s 94th birthday that was shattered by my mother’s murder.”
The brothers — Danny, Steve and David Koch — have been in communication over the years with the Killeen Police Department and city officials to not let the cold case be forgotten about.
“It’s been a cold case for a long time,” Danny Koch, 67, said Thursday as he was driving to Killeen from his home in Lubbock. He was in Killeen Thursday and Friday to not only mark the anniversary, but also confer with police and city officials about 29-year-old unsolved case.
Cockrum, who was born and raised in the Killeen area, was hit over the head five or six times with a Crock-Pot while she worked in her store, Koch said. His brother, Steve, discovered her body still in the store later that evening. Cockrum, a 1943 graduate of Killeen High, was 66 when she died on the same date has her mother’s birthday, Koch said.
No arrests were every made. Her funeral was closed casket due to the brutal damage caused to her head and face.
“That’s how vicious the murder was,” said Danny Koch, adding he and other family members were not able to look at her body one final time to say goodbye.
In recent years, the brothers have put advertisements in the paper bringing attention to the fact that no arrests were made, and repeatedly asked police and city officials for information on what they are doing to solve the case.
“It’s been a long journey with the Killeen Police Department to move the case forward,” Koch said.
But there was a break in the case around 2016, when police were able to use new technology and come up with a fingerprint match to the murder suspect.
Police have told the brothers they have a suspect in the case, but they haven’t been able to locate the person. He may have at one time been in Louisiana, but now they are not sure where he is, Koch said.
“We think we now know who the murderer is,” Koch said, adding police won’t give the family the full name of the person.
Koch said the meeting with the city manager and police Friday went well.
“The city manager was there, and I think that changed the dynamics,” Koch said. “There was really no push back.”
Koch added he’s pleased with the progress, and is convinced police are doing what they can to find the killer.
Those with information about the case should call Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-8477.
Herald Staff Reporter Hunter King contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.