A Killeen family is demanding answers from Killeen ISD after a music teacher — accused of sexually assaulting a young girl at a Killeen elementary school — was allowed to abuse the girl multiple times, even after the girl first reported inappropriate touching to her homeroom teacher.
According to the parent of the Alice Douse Elementary student, the girl told her homeroom teacher about the first encounter in October, but the teacher did not believe her, and repeatedly sent her back to music class over the months that followed, when more abuse reportedly happened. The apparent failed intervention of the teacher was also detailed in the student’s statement written and submitted to school officials in February.
The Herald, which has a policy of not revealing the identity of a sexual assault victim, agreed to not use the parent’s name in this article. The parent and daughter have the same last name.
The accused music teacher in the case, Makalani Jones, 49, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Monday in North Carolina on a charge aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the Killeen Police Department, which is investigating the case.
Jones worked as a music teacher at Douse Elementary from Aug. 2 last year through Jan. 13, when he resigned, according to KISD.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said earlier this month that “Killeen ISD received a complaint after he departed the district. The district is cooperating and assisting Killeen Police in their active investigation.”
However, the girl’s family and the statement the girl wrote to school officials in February — describing the inappropriate actions of Jones — said the girl first mentioned the abuse to her homeroom teacher in October, after the first incident occurred.
“I said he touched me inappropriately and she said im sorry but you have to go and is there any way I can switch to Group A,” according to the hand-written statement from the girl, which was provided to the Herald by the family. “She says I can’t i’m sorry okay and I went again and it happened again.”
The inappropriate touching and worse happened three additional times after the first October incident, according to the girl’s letter and her parent.
“The teacher failed to do her job” and report it, the girl’s mother told the Herald, adding she is still dealing with KISD to find out why nothing was done after her daughter first made an outcry in October.
“He pulls me in a corner like a room with rails and a closet and starts doing REALLY inappropriate stuff ... he kisses me and unbottons shirt,” according to a portion of the statement. “And pulls his pants and starts rubbing me everywhere.”
The mother said her elementary-aged daughter had been living in fear and apprehension about returning to school with Jones on the loose.
“I’ve been on guard, also,” she said, adding she was able to breathe a sigh of relief Monday after police called and told her Jones had been arrested.
“It’s a step toward justice,” the parent said.
The Herald sent questions to KISD Tuesday, asking for comments on the allegation that the homeroom teacher was told about the inappropriate touching and did nothing.
The district did not immediately respond.
The family says the homeroom teacher is still teaching at the school and has not been punished in any way.
Mr. Jones
Following his arrest, Jones was still in a North Carolina jail Tuesday awaiting extradition to Texas.
He was set to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon.
“If he does not waive extradition, Texas will have to send a Governor’s Warrant to get him back. He has no charges with our county,” according to officials from Gaston County Jail, where Jones is being held.
“Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit, discovered that a juvenile victim disclosed that Mr. Makalani Jones, had inappropriate physical contact with the student in the fall of 2022,” KPD said in a news release on Tuesday. “This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, a complaint was returned charging Makalani Jones with Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child. Justice of the Peace Nicola James issued a warrant for his arrest and on Monday, May 22, 2023, Jones was located and arrested by the United States Marshals Service - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Gaston County Jail where he was processed and will await extradition to Bell County.
KPD said it worked with multiple agencies on the case, including Bell County District Attorney’s Office, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, Killeen Independent School District, KISD Police Department, Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, the US Marshals Service - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the family involved for assisting with this investigation.
Jones made headlines earlier this month in North Carolina, where he was working as a teacher at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Charlotte, according to a report by WSOC-TV.
Jones told the Charlotte-based TV station that he found an ad on Craigslist for a house in Gastonia, North Carolina.
He says he paid $1,000 down and $1,000 for the first month and moved in. However, the real owner called him a few days later and explained that the man who posted the ad had nothing to do with the property, and Jones soon found out that he had been scammed, according to WSOC.
This week, the TV station attached an editor’s note to the online article: “Two weeks after our story aired, Makalani Jones was taken into custody by US Marshals after a warrant was issued in Texas for aggravated sexual assault of a child. The warrant was issued on May 16, after Channel 9 interviewed him for this story.”
Jones also set up a GoFundMe over the rental scam issue, trying to recoup his losses.
“Hi I’m Makalani Jones I’m an Elementary music teacher,” Jones wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone ... this is Do or Die For Me”
As of Tuesday, Jones had raised $360 of a $6,000 goal on the fundraising website.
In December 2020, Waco-based KXXV, the local ABC affiliate, did a feature story about Jones playing music outside the Walmart on Lowes Boulevard in Killeen.
KXXV reported Jones was an out-of-work teacher at the time due to COVID-19. He and his three children played music in the Walmart parking lot in order to raise money, according to the report.
“As a single male father,” Jones told KXXV at the time. “I’m trying to roll with the punches as best as I can and stand up on my feet and show my kids how to make it any way and be blessed any how.”
Jones has an active public profile on social media, especially on Facebook, where he has more than 2,900 friends on his Facebook page.
On his Facebook page, Jones posted dozens of videos in recent months of himself playing jazz music and other videos, including as recent as Saturday, when he was playing a trumpet at what appeared to be a park.
His last post that mentioned the Killeen area came Dec. 15, when Jones said publicly on Facebook: “I Recieved a zBouquet Of Roses today sending me well wishes and congratulations on and for my Christmas Concert today “THE Winter Blowout” at Alice W. Douse Elementary in Killeen Texas.. feeling Loved, Thankful Greatful and Blessed.”
Take God out of the classroom the devil fills in the vacuum
Lack of accountability, light sentences often probation, increased crime, repeat offenders.

I'll say it again. The State needs to step in and put this town under new management for a while. Take over the City Council AND KISD. Things have gone FAR enough in this town. Bad leadership, no accountability, and nobody responsible ever pays the price.
