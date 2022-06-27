Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 800 block of Valley Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the area of Conder Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the area of Conder Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Skyline Avenue.
A theft was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 4:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:41 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Live Oak Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:13 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Colonial Lane.
A theft was reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Violation of a protective order was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for murder was reported at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 1:06 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
An assault, family violence was reported at 1:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Miranda Avenue.
An arrest assist for probation violation, driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:38 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Second Street.
An arrest for interfering with public duties was reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Tyler Drive.
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:51 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Hughes Avenue.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 1:46 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
An arrest for burglary of habitation with the intent to commit an assault, criminal trespassing of a habitation or shelter was reported at 3:03 p.m. in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 7:23 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:51 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Urbantke Lane and South Ninth Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An aggravated sexual assault was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, possession of marijuana was reported at 8:01 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for terroristic threat, family violence was reported at 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Oakridge Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
A runaway was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Bargello Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Oakridge Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:52 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:12 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
Lost property was reported at 12:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:13 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:31 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
