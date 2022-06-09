Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Fictitious license plate and registration was reported at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Violation of ordinance was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 18th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East G Avenue and North Second Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Fairview Drive and Williamson Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier and North W.S. Young Drive.
Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon was reported at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Carrie Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Eugene Circle and Greenwood Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Park Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday in area the East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
A theft was reported at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An arrest on a criminal warrant was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 East Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South First Street
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.
An accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use, possession of credit, debit card information was reported at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Eagle Trail.
An assault by threat was reported at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
An assault of a family member, violation of protective order, emergency medical detention was reported at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Dryden Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An agency assisted arrest for manufacture with intent to deliver a controlled substance was reported at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An arrest for theft, assault, criminal mischief was reported at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, outstanding warrants was reported at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Third Street.
An arrest for speeding, and multiple warrants was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
An assault was reported at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday on Park Lane.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of McLean Street.
