Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated assault was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1200 block of Nicholas Circle.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm towards habitation, building or person was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3400 block of Viewcrest Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Charisse Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Gazelle Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wyatt Earp Loop.
Theft of motor vehicle parts of accessories was reported at 4:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Luxor Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of West U.S. Highway.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Violation of magistrate’s order was reported Tuesday in the 5600 block of Schorn Drive.
A theft was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 20th Street.
Failure to stop and render aid was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Gilmer Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of 46th Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Bridgewood Drive.
An assault was reported at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Glennwood Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Pecan Cove Drive.
Found property was reported at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Ogletree Pass.
An assault, family violence was reported at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Theft, debit card abuse was reported at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Theft was reported at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Welfare check was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
An arrest for possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence was reported at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
A forgery of a government document and wrong or altered license plate was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Farm to market Road 116.
Publish, threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Agency assistance was reported at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 6:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Boxwood Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Found property was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Vintage Way.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An assault was reported at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
A theft was reported at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
Child endangerment was reported at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
