Area police reports indicated:
killeen
Forgery was reported at midnight Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:46 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building, forced entry was reported at 3:41 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
City warrant was reported at 1:01 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday in the area of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A theft was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Failure to stop, give information, attended vehicle was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Rambling Range Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 7:03 p.m. Monday in the area of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Wilmer Street.
No drivers license was reported at 9:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Brook Drive and South 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Interstate Highway 14.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:08 p.m. Monday in the area of North College Street and West Church Avenue.
copperas cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:27 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 7:12 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:21 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Continuous violence against family was reported at 7:21 a.m. Monday in the 30 block of Stagecoach Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An assault by threat to a family member was reported at 9:16 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Austin Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A theft was reported at 11:39 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Leonhard Street.
An arrest, agency assist, on motion to revoke, burglary of habitation was reported at 4:19 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Crescent Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:44 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 4:57 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
An assault, family violence was reported at 5:39 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
An arrest for continuous violence against family was reported at 10:48 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Janelle Drive.
harker heights
Agency assist on a stolen vehicle was reported at 9:46 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Harley Drive.
An arrest for speeding, violation of promise to appear was reported at 11;34 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Loop 121.
lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:37 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:39 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 8:38 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:16 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
An assault was reported at 5:10 p.m. Monday on Hillcrest Street.
An accident was reported at 7:49 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Eighth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
