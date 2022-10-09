CRIME graphic

Killeen Police are investigating the death of a minor as a homicide after a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Ofelia Miramontez with the department’s Public Affairs Division, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

