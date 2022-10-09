Killeen Police are investigating the death of a minor as a homicide after a shooting early Sunday morning.
According to Ofelia Miramontez with the department’s Public Affairs Division, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
“Killeen E.M.S. arrived and performed life saving measures,” the release said. “However, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the victim deceased at 7:15 a.m.”
Due to the victim’s age, his name will not be released.
Killeen Police Department asks that anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips may be submitted by downloading the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if the tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, a reward of up to $1,000 in cash is possible.
The Killeen Police Department released a statement confirming the shooting death as the 16th murder in the city this year.
Detectives are actively investigating this as a Murder and there is no additional information at this time.
