Father with active warrants facing new charge after Killeen accident

A call of a suspicious vehicle early Tuesday morning has led to a man not only facing a new criminal charge but being arrested for warrants on him as well.
Javier Medina, 33, has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Monday Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle reported near the intersection of OW Curry and Central Texas Expressway. There, a gray minivan was observed in a ditch along the road, near a restaurant parking lot, and a young child was seen running through the parking lot and was later found further up on OW Curry.
When speaking with the child, officers determined the child had been in the vehicle with his father, Javier Medina.
Officers delivered the child to his mother, and the child said that Medina had asked him to lie to officers about why the vehicle was in the ditch, according to the affidavit, and that the child had been in the front seat and that Medina had been drinking. The mother was escorted to the crash site to obtain personal items of her’s.
Officers later made contact with Medina at the scene, noting that he had glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. Furthermore, Medina’s account of the accident did not line up with the physical evidence on the scene, and officers found a can of beer in the center console of the vehicle.
A field sobriety test was observed, as well as several others, and Medina admitted that he had consumed alcohol on Monday night.
It was then determined that Medina not only did not have a valid drivers license but had three warrants out for his arrest, two for DWI out of Uvalde and one for probation violation for DWI with a child from Dallas. Medina refused to have a sample of his blood drawn, so a search warrant was obtained and the sample drawn was sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety for analysis.
Medina’s bond was set at $50,000.
In an unrelated incident, Britney Nicole O’Brien, 26, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram or more, but less than 4 grams, following a Monday traffic stop by KPD officers, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. In said traffic stop, KPD officers had been conducting surveillance on Frank Camacho, in an aggravated robbery case. Officers observed the driver, Camacho, fail to signal a turn, and he was placed under arrest on the drug charges and for not having a valid drivers license.
The other suspect, O’Brien, was identified and asked to exit the vehicle. Officers searched her purse due to concern about there being a weapon in it, and the search yielded a baggie with a crystal-like substance in it, which was reliably field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. The substance will be submitted to the Texas DPS lab for further testing.
O’Brien’s bond has been set at $3,000.
