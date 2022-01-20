A federal case will proceed against a Killeen woman accused of helping to cover up the death of a Fort Hood soldier after a judge refused to dismiss an 11-count indictment against her.
Cecily Aguilar has been held without bond in the McLennan County Jail since her arrest in July of 2020. Aguilar, 23, is facing 11 criminal counts after being indicted by a federal grand jury in July last year. Police said she helped her boyfriend, 20-year-old Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, dispose of the body of Spc. Vanessa Guillen after he allegedly killed her with a hammer on April 22, 2020.
Police said that Aguilar also repeatedly lied during their investigation.
U.S. District Judge Alan Albright listened to 20 minute-arguments from both sides during a 45-minute hearing on Thursday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Waco.
“The arguments that I heard today were very persuasive, but at this point I’m going to deny the motion to dismiss the superseding indictment,” Albright said.
No trial date has been set.
Arguments heard
Aguilar’s defense attorney systematically presented arguments against each of the 11 counts, saying that the statutes being charged by the U.S. do not match the accusations against Aguilar.
“The government essentially alleges that Ms. Aguilar committed two crimes: accessory murder after the fact and providing a false statement to a law enforcement officer, yet over the course of two indictments and 14 counts, the government continues to overcharge Ms. Aguilar,” said federal public defender Ashley Ali Askari.
She also argued that a jury could be prejudiced by the sheer number of allegations.
“Each of these counts fail as a matter of law because they lack the requisite specificity, so the court should rule in favor of Ms. Aguilar to dismiss each of these counts,” Askari said. “When so many counts go to the jury, the jury may think the U.S. has more evidence than they have or that she has committed more crimes and either would prejudice the jury.”
Albright questioned whether a federal judge has the power to dismiss an indictment on those grounds.
“You’re asking me to tell the government what they can and can’t charge your client with,” Albright said. “They will have to independently prove each of the counts with different facts and evidence.”
The federal prosecutor said that the government’s charges are appropriate.
“This indictment is no different than any other indictment than the court sees routinely on a daily basis, including when someone is charged with different felony counts related to the same alleged crime,” Mark Frazier, an assistant U.S. attorney, said during his argument. “This is what is expected of the government.”
Frazier said that each of the counts specifically delineate Aguilar’s alleged behavior at different times and days.
“This indictment has more counts in it because there is a lot of activity to be covered regarding the defendant’s conduct,” he said.
To dismiss or not to dismiss
On Sept. 7, 2021, Aguilar’s defense attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the second indictment against her. Court records show that since then, a hearing on that motion was reset four times before being heard on Thursday afternoon in a Waco courtroom.
Aguilar is facing four counts of false statement or representation; three counts of accessory after the fact; two counts of tampering with documents or proceedings; and one count each of conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings, and destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.
She pleaded not-guilty on Aug. 11, 2021.
In their motion to dismiss, Aguilar’s defense attorneys argued that the new indictment against their client should be dismissed for not being detailed, for failing to adequately state the offense and for violating the Fifth Amendment’s double jeopardy clause.
“The flaw with this superseding indictment is not an insufficiency of evidence; it is an absolute absence of factual allegations,” according to the defense motion. “Without those allegations, it is impossible to say whether Ms. Aguilar will be tried on the same charges that the grand jury indicted.”
U.S. attorneys then filed an 18-page response to the motion to dismiss, arguing that the indictment is sufficiently factual to support the allegations against Aguilar.
“Each count provides a clear statement of the offenses the defendant allegedly committed ... An indictment must merely contain enough information so that the defendant can understand the charges, prepare a defense, and claim double jeopardy where appropriate,” according to the U.S. response.
Months after Guillen, 20, was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
Robinson died on July 1, 2020, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police.
