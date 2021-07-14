A Killeen woman was reindicted this week on more charges related to the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen last year.
Cecily Aguilar, 23, initially was indicted on July 14, 2020, on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two counts of tampering with evidence. Nearly a year later, in a superseding indictment on Tuesday a federal grand jury indicted Aguilar on 11 counts: Conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings (count 1); tampering with documents or proceedings (counts 2 and 3); accessory after the fact (counts 4, 5 and 6); destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation (count 7); and false statement or representation (counts 8, 9, 10 and 11).
All of the counts stem from the ways in which Aguilar allegedly helped her boyfriend, 20-year-old Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, dispose of Guillen’s body after he had killed her with a hammer in a Fort Hood arms room on April 22, 2020, according to investigators. Police said that Aguilar repeatedly lied to investigators to cover up the crime.
The new seven-page indictment lists each count along with the date of the accusation, all of which occurred between the dates of April 22-June 30, 2020.
Five of the counts are related to Aguilar allegedly helping Robinson conceal and destroy Guillen’s body and another four are related to false statements made to police during their investigation, according to the indictment.
Police said that on April 22, 2020, Aguilar obtained the cement used in the concealment of Guillen’s remains, which led to count 4, and “altered, destroyed, mutilated, concealed and covered up information contained in a Google account of Robinson, leading to count 7.
Months after Guillen, 20, was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
Robinson died on July 1, 2020, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police.
