A federal judge could decide next week whether to dismiss an 11-count indictment against a Killeen woman accused of helping to cover up the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen last year.
Cecily Aguilar, 23, was indicted in July by a federal grand jury on 11 criminal counts after police said she helped her boyfriend, 20-year-old Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, dispose of Guillen’s body after he had killed her with a hammer on April 22, 2020, according to investigators. Police said she repeatedly lied during the investigation.
Almost three months ago, her defense attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the second indictment against Aguilar. U.S. District Judge Alan Albright could decide on that motion during a hearing slated for next Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the federal courthouse in Waco, according to federal court documents.
Thirty minutes has been allotted on Albright’s calendar for the Aguilar hearing.
Aguilar is facing four counts of false statement or representation; three counts of accessory after the fact; two counts of tampering with documents or proceedings; and one count each of conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings, and destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.
She pleaded not guilty on Aug. 11.
Aguilar has been held in the McLennan County Jail since her arrest last year on federal charges related to the murder of Guillen.
Rival views on the indictment
In a 33-page motion filed on Sept. 7, Aguilar’s defense attorneys argued that the new indictment against their client should be dismissed for not being detailed, for failing to adequately state the offense and for violating the Fifth Amendment’s double jeopardy clause.
“The flaw with this superseding indictment is not an insufficiency of evidence; it is an absolute absence of factual allegations,” according to the defense motion. “Without those allegations, it is impossible to say whether Ms. Aguilar will be tried on the same charges that the grand jury indicted.”
U.S. attorneys on Sept. 23, filed an 18-page response to the motion to dismiss, arguing that the indictment is sufficiently factual to support the allegations against Aguilar.
“Each count provides a clear statement of the offenses the defendant allegedly committed ... An indictment must merely contain enough information so that the defendant can understand the charges, prepare a defense, and claim double jeopardy where appropriate,” according to the U.S. response. “An indictment does not have to describe the government’s evidence, plead evidentiary detail, or identify all the facts supporting the allegations.”
It is not the first time that Aguilar’s defense team has tried to dismiss an indictment. After she first was indicted on three counts on July 14, 2020, her attorneys filed a motion to dismiss that indictment. Aguilar was re-indicted on July 13, which made that previous motion moot, according to federal court documents.
Months after Guillen, 20, was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
Robinson died on July 1, 2020, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police.
