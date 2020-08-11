A convicted felon is facing new charges in connection with a shooting at a Killeen apartment.
Jorge Ivan Perez-Calderon, 27, has been charged with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm into a habitation, building or vehicle and with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to two separate arrest affidavits.
On Aug. 3, Killeen police Department officers were dispatched to a Killeen apartment complex in response to a 911 hang-up call. There, the resident told officers that the suspect had just “shot a .40” at her from the parking lot. Surveillance video of the scene confirmed this account, and officers recovered a .40 caliber shell nearby. The officers also observed damage on the second floor apartment building consistent with a bullet strike, according to the affidavit.
A review of the suspect’s criminal history showed he was convicted in 2016 of burglary to a habitation, and was sentence to five years in state prison, the affidavit said. His bond, for each separate charge, was set at $50,000.
In an unrelated case, Alonso Ramirez Villarreal, 38, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. KPD officers were dispatched to a shopping area after a caller alerted them to suspected narcotics activity, according to an affidavit. Officers observed the suspect commit a traffic violation, which led to a traffic stop. After displaying “nervous behaviors” the suspect stepped out of the vehicle and was determined not to have a drivers license. A search revealed a quantity of cocaine on his person, police said.
His bond has been set at $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.