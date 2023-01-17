A Fort Hood man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child after reportedly admitting to a physical relationship with the 16-year-old girl.
On Jan. 9, the alleged victim “entered the Harker Heights Police Department to report that she had been sexually assaulted by Alvaro Luis Sanchez Payamps,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Payamps’ arrest. “(She) informed officers that she had met Payamps about a month prior and that he had lied to her about his name and age.”
According to police, the girl told them she had sex with Payamps, 24, “at least six times” between Dec. 15, 2022, and Jan. 8.
“On at least two of those occasions, (she said) Payamps created video recordings of the assault,” the affidavit shows. “She also reported that, on one occasion, she tried to push him off her and he responded by placing a hand on her neck and strangling her.”
On Jan. 11, Payamps reportedly “admitted to having sexual intercourse with (her) on two occasions, despite knowing that she was 16 years old,” according to the affidavit. “He also admitted to videotaping and strangling (her).”
Bond was set at $50,000 apiece on both counts of sexual assault of a child, according to jail records. He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
A Killeen man was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after the reported victim “made an outcry.”
According to the affidavit, a woman told Killeen police that a child “had told her that a man identified as Christopher Robert Jayne ... had (assaulted her) at an apartment in Killeen. (She) was taken to the Child Advocacy Center of Central Texas and spoke with a forensic interviewer.”
During the interview, the child reportedly said the incident happened two weeks after (Jayne) moved into the apartment.
“This was later determined to be in June 2021,” the affidavit shows. “(She) also stated (Jayne) touched her ... on one occasion.”
The child “later obtained a SANE exam, where she gave a consistent outcry to the nurse who examined her,” according to the affidavit.
Jayne, 36, was listed in the Bell County Jail on a combined $205,500 on aggravated sexual assault of a child, criminal trespass and assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
A Killeen man was charged with unlawful possession of firearm by a felon after he reportedly shot himself accidentally.
On Jan. 12, “Killeen police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue,” according to the affidavit for Demoise VanJuan Payne’s arrest. “They made contact with (a man) who (said) that his friend, (Payne) had been walking across the street when (he) heard a gunshot. (He) stated that he saw Payne fall to the ground, yelling that he shot himself in the ankle.”
The man who identified himself as Payne’s friend said that he took the shotgun into Payne’s fiance’s house and “placed it in Payne’s private room before taking Payne to the emergency room.”
Following the execution of a search warrant, police said they found the shotgun and shells, “two of which were missing. Payne was taken to the hospital, where hospital staff confirmed that Payne’s injuries consistent with a shotgun wound” and “consistent with (the statement) that Payne shot himself in the ankle.”
Payne was listed in the Bell County Jail on a combined $28,000 bond on discharging firearm in city limits, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and an unidentified offense.
After Killeen officers on Jan. 11 were dispatched to the 4700 block of Ridgehaven Drive on a shots-fired call, “the suspect initially refused to exit his house but eventually surrendered to the police,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Pierre Cournolous Robinson’s arrest. “A protective sweep of the house was conducted, and police (saw) in plain view an AR-15 rifle with a sawed-off barrel.”
According to police, the homeowner was identified as Robinson, 31.
“Neighbors identified Robinson as the individual discharging firearm on his property,” according to the affidavit. “The (sawed-off) AR-15, which had an adjustable multi-position stock and rifle buffer tube, was seized as contraband, and the barrel was measured at under 16 inches, with the total measure from the muzzle to the breach of the rifle being only 10.5 inches.”
Robinson, police said, told them he owned the gun and that “it was already modified at the time he made the purchase. The weapon was not registered to Robinson in the National Firearm Registry.”
Bond was set at $17,000. Robinson was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
