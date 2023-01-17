A Fort Hood man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child after reportedly admitting to a physical relationship with the 16-year-old girl.

On Jan. 9, the alleged victim “entered the Harker Heights Police Department to report that she had been sexually assaulted by Alvaro Luis Sanchez Payamps,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Payamps’ arrest. “(She) informed officers that she had met Payamps about a month prior and that he had lied to her about his name and age.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.