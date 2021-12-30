A felony arrest after a police chase through the streets of Killeen earlier this month has led to the Coryell County District Attorney’s Office filing to revoke the man’s probation on a 2018 felony charge there.
Amar-Paciancio Theodore Collins, 20, has been held in the Bell County Jail since Dec. 16 following his arrest by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers. He is facing a second-degree felony charge of robbery, a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, and a state jail felony charge of burglary of a vehicle with previous convictions.
No bond was listed on Coryell County’s motion to revoke Collins’s probation on a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm.
On Feb. 25, 2019, Collins pleaded guilty to that charge in Coryell County’s 440th Judicial District Court and was sentenced to three years of deferred adjudication probation. Collins, then 17 years old, had been arrested by Copperas Cove police on Oct. 5, 2018, after police said he burglarized a vehicle and stole a gun.
Collins served three days in jail for that misdemeanor charge of burglary of a vehicle, according to DPS criminal conviction records.
A state trooper on Dec. 16 was patrolling in Killeen when he said he observed a car traveling above the posted speed limit, according to the arrest affidavit on the evading arrest charge.
The trooper, who was in a marked police car, “got behind the vehicle and activated the overhead lights,” police said. “The vehicle made multiple lane changes and accelerated away. The trooper activated his siren to signal the vehicle to stop.”
Police said that the driver of the vehicle, who later was identified by police as Collins, “then entered an intersection against a red light and tried to make a sharp left turn. The driver lost control and crashed into a ditch.”
The 2001 Nissan Sedan ended up coming to rest at an approximately 45-degree angle in a culvert at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Police said that the man then attempted to flee on foot before being detained by other officers in the area, according to the affidavit.
As of Thursday, no arrest affidavits were available on the robbery or burglary charges against Collins.
