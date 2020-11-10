Felony injury to a child charge against ex-KPD cop dropped

A Bell County judge has dismissed a felony case against an ex-Killeen Police Department officer who was accused of injuring her stepson last year.
Last year, several trial dates were set in the case of Sarah Hydorn, who was indicted on June 12, 2019, on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child.
On Oct. 22, Judge Paul LePak signed the court’s dismissal, according to court documents.
LePak had been presented with the state’s motion to dismiss the case “in the interest of justice.”
“Child victim subsequently recanted allegation of injury to multiple unrelated witnesses and it calls into significant question the basis for which the initial charge of injury was indicted,” according to the state’s motion signed by First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell.
Hydorn was accused of leaving bruises and fingernail marks on one of her two stepsons in February last year, according to documents obtained from the district clerk’s office.
The children reside with Sarah Hydorn and Erik Hydorn, the children’s father.
On March 1, 2019, Leah Anne Cantu, the children’s mother, reported her allegation to the Harker Heights Police Department, where an officer took photos of the child’s arm.
“When (the two children) got in the car they wanted to wait until their dad went around the corner to show me something,” Cantu said in the affidavit. One of the children showed his upper right arm that allegedly had a bruise of a hand mark on it.
“He even pointed out where fingernails went into the skin,” according to the affidavit. The child told his mother that Sarah (Hydorn) had inflicted the injury on Feb. 23, 2019.
The child “then stated that they both got whipped with a belt for eating a snack” on Feb. 27, 2019. Cantu’s child told her that he had been told “to tell anyone that asked about his arm that is was eczema,” according to the affidavit.
The children were then seen by medical professionals, during which time one of the doctors spoke with the children alone before telling Cantu that he would be filing a report with child protective services, according to the affidavit.
Erik Hydorn said during a court hearing in June of last year that the allegations against his wife were “completely false.”
Sarah Hydorn resigned from KPD on July 15, 2019.
