Having traveled all the way from Boston, relatives of missing Fort Hood service member Sgt. Elder Fernandes spoke on his behalf on Sunday in Killeen.
“We will do everything we can,” said Isabella Fernandes, Elder Fernandes’s aunt, while talking to the news media at approximately 2:45 on Sunday afternoon. “How can we go back to Boston without an answer?”
Analuisa Tapia is district director for League of United Latin American Citizens.
“LULAC is being asked to support the family in any way, which is why we are here today,” Tapia said just prior to the press conference, which took place at “Protest Corner” at the intersection of Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood Street, near the shrine which has been set up for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Afterwards, the family members were scheduled to meet with army officials at Fort Hood.
Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood, where she was stationed, on April 22, and Army officials confirmed July 6 that her remains had been found. Isabella Fernandes made it clear her family did not want the same thing to happen to Elder.
“We want someone to help us - come forward if you know anything,” Isabella Fernandes said in am impassioned plea. “We need our baby.”
Family members of Elder Fernandes reported to officers on Wednesday that the Fort Hood soldier was last seen by his staff sergeant on Monday afternoon when he dropped Fernandez off at his residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen.
On Thursday, the Killeen Police Department issued a press release stating that a missing persons investigation had been opened regarding Elder Fernandes. On the same day, Fort Hood issued a press release asking for information on him.
“We have completed a search of the entire division area, to include motor pools, parking lots, and headquarters buildings and the unit is in contact with the soldier’s family, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and civilian law enforcement agencies to help find him as we continue our search,” the news release said.
According to another army news release issued on Saturday, foul play is not suspected in his disappearance.
“Our priority remains getting Sgt. Fernandes back with the people that care about him,” said Justin Redfern, commander of the 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. “We are concerned for his well-being and want him to continue the care he was receiving before he went missing. Our unit and the Army have the resources to help him.”
Information gathered from fellow soldiers indicate Sgt. Fernandes left on his own accord, also according to the news release.
“We resolve every case based on its unique circumstances,” it said. “At this time, there is no connection between the disappearance of Sgt. Fernandes and any other ongoing cases at Fort Hood. Sgt. Fernandes’ leadership initiated a dialogue with his family before his current absence and will remain in contact with them in our efforts to find him.”
Tapia said that, during his recent visit to Fort Hood, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy met with LULAC. During this time, Tapia said McCarthy assured them that steps were being taken to protect service members from harassment, abuse and worse.
“Investigators here and in Washington must leave no stone unturned and must find Sgt. Fernandes,” Tapia said. “The family demands it, the community demands it and so do we.”
Fernandes, 23, is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Army PT shorts and T-shirt with red athletic shoes. Those who have any information are asked to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division at 254-287-2722, or the Killeen Police Department at 254-200-7905 with any information that may be helpful in locating him.
