Finish Line, a sports retail store at the Killeen Mall, reopened Tuesday — one week after an unidentified man walked into the store and shot an employee.
The sports store was closed Wednesday through Monday following a shooting that injured one man.
At 7:17 p.m. on Dec. 7, the Killeen Police Department received a call about a shots-fired disturbance at the Killeen Mall, 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive, which was soon upgraded to an active shooter situation, police said.
In surveillance video footage from neighboring Pro Image Sports taken on Dec. 7, 10 gunshots can be heard as shoppers and employees take cover in the back of the store. On Friday, for the first time, police confirmed Tuesday’s shooting took place at the Finish Line store inside the mall.
As of Friday, police said the shooting victim was in stable condition after being airlifted Tuesday night to Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. KPD would not verify if the victim is cooperating with police.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect seen in these photos entered the mall and walked into one of the businesses,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release Wednesday. “He approached the counter and discharged a black handgun, wounding one male. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction on foot.”
The shooting suspect remains on the loose as of Tuesday as Killeen police continue to investigate the incident.
The suspect, police said, is described as a 6-foot tall, medium build, white male last seen wearing a white beanie, a white mask, white gloves, and dark colored clothing.
When contacted by the Herald Tuesday, a Finish Line employee who identified himself as a manager said the store would not have a comment about its reopening.
