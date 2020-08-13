Firearm call leads to meth bust

A police call over a firearm has led to a Killeen man facing a narcotics charge.
Damon Limahl Bradford, 34, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, according to a criminal affidavit.
On Sunday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a call of a subject with a firearm, according to the affidavit. They located the suspect, Bradford, in a vehicle which matched the caller’s description, where he appeared to be under influence of an intoxicating substance.
Officers had Bradford exit the vehicle, and a firearm was observed under the driver’s floorboard, with a search revealing a baggie of methamphetamine next to it. Bradford who waived his statutory and constitutional rights, claimed both items belonged to someone else but that his fingerprints were on both, having grabbed them from the other individual. A field test of the substance in the baggie was positive for the presence of methamphetamine, police said.
Bradford’s bond was set at $20,000.
