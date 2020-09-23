Firearm used in violent Killeen assault, police say

An assault on two victims in August, involving a firearm, has a woman facing criminal charges.
Debra Ann Moore, 23, has been charged with aggravated assault/bodily injury with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident in Killeen on Aug. 30, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On that date Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in response to an assault with a firearm. They arrived to find two individuals with visible injuries and who were bleeding, one man and one woman.
The man, according to the affidavit, told officers he had gone to help the woman, his friend, move out of the home. As they were moving items from the home, Moore arrived and was apparently upset the man was at her residence. She then pointed a firearm at him, waved it in the air and grabbed a bag the man was holding.
In the struggle for the bag, Moore began to repeatedly strike the man in the head with the firearm, and threw a glass beer bottle at the other woman, who was injured when the bottle shattered, police said. Moore then pushed down the woman several times, and Moore had the firearm in her hand during the assault on both victims.
Moore’s bond has been set at $100,000.
