Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of service was reported at midnight Monday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault of a family member was reported at 1:23 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Creekwood Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2;02 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:05 a.m. Monday in the area of North Gilmer Street and West D Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 12:11 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Marlboro Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:21 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 7:28 p.m. Monday in the area of Royal Crest Drive and Royal Vista Drive.
A theft was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Haynes Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Monday’s police reports from Copperas Cove Police Department was unavailable at publication time.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An information report was taken at 5:07 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 1:32 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
Lost property was reported at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Liveoak Street.
Hindering a secured creditor was reported at 11;32 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:51 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
An assault was reported at noon Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:42 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:09 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:29 p.m. Monday on South U.S. Highway 183.
An accident was reported at 7:26 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 9:42 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
A traffic hazard was reported at 11:22 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
