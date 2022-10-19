Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Stringer Street and West J Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Constellation Drive and Trimmier Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Indy Drive and West Elms Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, terroristic threat was reported at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of Willow Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
An arrest on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm was reported at 6:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
Continuous violence against the family was reported at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Little Street.
An arrest on warrants for criminal mischief, impair/interrupt public service, theft of property was reported at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm, deadly conduct was reported at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assist arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Valley Road.
Theft was reported at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Valley Road.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Catkins Lane.
An assault, family violence was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South 121 Loop.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
An accident was reported at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
A protective order violation was reported at 4:10 P.M. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue H.
An assault was reported at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
A disturbance was reported at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of S. U.S. Highway 281.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
