A Killeen man pleaded guilty to assaulting Killeen police officers during a 2019 incident that began with a report of a flag-waving man arguing with people on the street.
Curt Wade Cannon, 38, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Sept. 11, 2019, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. On Monday, during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, Cannon pleaded guilty and a sentencing hearing was set for March 25.
“I made a mistake; I take responsibility for what I did,” Cannon said during the hearing.
A plea agreement has been reached in his case, according to courtroom discussions on Monday.
Cannon was released from jail after posting a bond of $100,000, according to Bell County court records.
The case dates back to Aug. 15, 2019, when Killeen police responded to a report of an argument in the 4200 block of Frontier Road. Arriving officers were approached by a person and a child, who were being followed by a man --later determined by police to be Cannon-- holding an American flag above his head and screaming at the two people, according to the arrest affidavit. When officers attempted to stop Cannon from reaching the pair, he refused, so officers attempted to use handcuffs to detain him, police said.
However, once one handcuff was secured, Cannon turned, grabbed the officer by the waist and slammed him to the ground before hitting him in the face with both hands, according to the affidavit. At this point, another officer arrived on the scene to find the first officer on his back in the roadway with Cannon allegedly straddled atop him, punching him repeatedly in the head. The second officer pulled his gun and ordered Cannon onto the ground, but he continued to resist, at which point the second officer used his Taser on Cannon, according to the arrest affidavit.
Cannon also reportedly refused to get into the police car and had to be lifted into the vehicle, and, once at the jail, Cannon had to be placed in a restraining jail cell.
The officer who was assaulted lost consciousness for a short time during the assault, according to police, and was taken to a hospital with a head wound. The officer was released after being treated for a cut on the head and a concussion.
