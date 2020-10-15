Former A&M-Central Texas cop charged with stalking, harassment

A Killeen stalking incident in February has a former police officer at Texas A&M University-Central Texas facing charges of stalking and harassment.
Jason Louis Nelson, 27, has been charged with stalking, a felony, and harassment by threat, a misdemeanor, according to criminal complaint affidavits for each charge. Warrants for his arrest were issued Oct. 9, and he was later booked into the Bell County Jail.
Both affidavits detail a history of issues between Nelson and several Killeen residents, in what could be described as a four-way romantic entanglement between Dec. 19, 2019, and Feb. 27, 2020, including ones involving child custody.
On Feb. 10, Killeen Police Department officers responded to a residence where two victims told officers that Nelson engaged in behavior that could have caused bodily injury to the victim or the victim’s child.
One of the victims and the suspect had a dating relationship between September 2019 and January 2020, when the victim changed her phone number and told Nelson not to contact her. Both during and after the relationship, according to the affidavit, Nelson continued in conduct to make the victim and her child powerless to feel safe.
On Dec. 5, 2019, Nelson arrived with his girlfriend at the residence regarding a custody exchange involving the child of two of the victims, meeting with two KPD officers who were at the scene. Though one of the officers told Nelson they would not be physically removing the child from the scene, Nelson told officers he himself was a police officer at A&M-Central Texas and that it was a felony offense for the victims to be denying a custody exchange.
After this incident, Nelson arrived in the KPD parking lot in his marked unit, in uniform, while custody was exchanged at the scene, and used the public announcement system on his police car to say goodbye to the child and “see you later buddy.”
He then used his marked unit, with activated lights while one of the victims drove away, and drove aggressively around the victim.
Later, on Feb. 10, one of the victims began to receive text messages meant to seem like they were coming from a family member. Within 30 minutes, Nelson arrived at the door, and video surveillance from the scene shows him apparently wearing a t-shirt over his police uniform.
In the video, according to the affidavit, Nelson is shown telling the victims that he works for A&M-Central Texas and asked where the child was. Two of the victims confronted the family member about Nelson’s visit, to which the victim reported that a sexual assault had occurred and the three of them called KPD to report the harassment.
An arrest warrant for Nelson was issued, and the family has since relocated and changed their contact information, according to the affidavit.
Nelson’s bond for the stalking charge has been set at $100,000, and for the harassment by threat charge at $5,000
On Thursday Karen Clos, spokesperson for A&M-Central Texas, confirmed that Nelson had been employed by the university from June 3, 2019, to May 29 of this year, when his employment was terminated, but provided no additional details.
Nelson’s arrest is the second recent incident regarding alleged criminal activities by a former A&M-Central Texas police officer. Kempner Police Chief Charles Rodriguez turned himself in at the Killeen City Jail on June 1 after police said he failed to report sexual assault and harassment complaints at his former job as police chief at Texas A&M University–Central Texas. The Bell County Attorney’s Office charged Rodriguez with failure to report certain incidents, a Class B misdemeanor, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
