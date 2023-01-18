James Lee Harper

James Lee Harper

A Bell County man who once was a Harker Heights High School teacher will be in prison for decades after being convicted of sex crimes in Bell and Coryell counties.

James Lee Harper, 40, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with no bond listed after being sentenced last week on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact dating back to an incident in 2019.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.