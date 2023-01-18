A Bell County man who once was a Harker Heights High School teacher will be in prison for decades after being convicted of sex crimes in Bell and Coryell counties.
James Lee Harper, 40, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with no bond listed after being sentenced last week on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact dating back to an incident in 2019.
On Jan. 12, Harper pleaded guilty in the 478th Judicial District Court and then was sentenced by Judge Wade Faulkner to seven years in prison.
Next door in Coryell County, Harper faced a more serious felony charge — and a greater consequence. Harper was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury in February of 2020 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
On Oct. 26, 2022, in the 52nd Judicial District Court in Gatesville, Harper pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal conviction records.
Investigation
It was the Copperas Cove Police Department that began an investigation into Harper in the fall of 2019, when a girl who was younger than 17 years old reported that Harper inappropriately touched her during a series of escalating sex crimes that occurred in both Bell and Coryell counties, according to an arrest affidavit.
On Oct. 10, 2019, Cove police contacted the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, which then began its own investigation.
The inappropriate behavior allegedly occurred on Aug. 2, 2019, starting at Belton Lake while the victim spent time with another child. After returning to a Copperas Cove residence, the victim said that the touching happened again and progressed further.
By that December, the Killeen Independent School District had fired Harper, who was apprehended by U.S. Marshals on Dec. 5, 2019.
“The charges against the educator do not involve a KISD student nor did any alleged criminal act occur on a KISD campus,” according to a KISD news release issued on Dec. 5, 2019. “The employee has since been terminated and all information was turned over to police to assist in their investigation.”
Harper briefly worked as a reporter for the Killeen Daily Herald for two months in 2014.
