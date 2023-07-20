Nicholis Trammell

Nicholis Trammell

 Bell County Jail Mug

Two Killeen men were sentenced in Bell County courts this week after pleading guilty to unrelated armed robberies that took place in 2019 and 2022.

Nicholis Trammell, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday by Judge Paul LePak in the 264th Judicial District Court for robbing a hotel clerk on Nov. 12, 2019. Trammell pleaded guilty on March 2, to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.

Kylon Lashaun Rashad London

Kylon Lashaun Rashad London
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(4) comments

Jpblackcol

He was actually sentenced to two 10 year terms to run concurrently.

Report Add Reply
Nicky1123

Robbery person never pointed a gun directly at the clerks.

Report Add Reply
Topaz23

Your prize and your effort, enjoy.

Report Add Reply
Nicky1123

The article that describe the events of the robbery is misleading. There was only one person taken out of the vehicle. The vehicle actually crashed into a building. The other person has never been apprehended or charged--even though they know his identity.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.