Two Killeen men were sentenced in Bell County courts this week after pleading guilty to unrelated armed robberies that took place in 2019 and 2022.
Nicholis Trammell, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday by Judge Paul LePak in the 264th Judicial District Court for robbing a hotel clerk on Nov. 12, 2019. Trammell pleaded guilty on March 2, to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
He had been out on bond, but Trammell was booked back into the Bell County Jail on Monday after the hearing. He was being held in jail on Wednesday with no bond listed.
Trammell was a standout varsity basketball player for the Killeen High School ‘Roos in 2016 and 2017, according to previous Herald stories.
In an unrelated case that was decided on Wednesday, Kylon Lashaun Rashad London, 27, was sentenced by Judge Wade Faulkner to five years in prison with credit for the more than 200 days he already has served. London already had pleaded guilty on May 31, also in the 478th Judicial District Court, court records show.
London was booked into the Bell County Jail on Dec. 20, 2022.
TRAMMELL
At around 10:51 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to the Holiday Inn at 300 E. Central Texas Expressway, in response to an aggravated robbery report.
There, a clerk told officers that two men with guns entered the lobby of the hotel. One of the men — who later was determined to be Trammell — was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and stayed by the door with a handgun while the other man in a black hooded sweatshirt put a gun in the clerk’s back and demanded money, according to an arrest affidavit.
The clerk said one of the men took money from the cash register as well as the clerk’s backpack.
The men escaped on foot after the robbery, prompting a manhunt.
Officers learned that the men were in a black Nissan Altima. When police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.
During the pursuit, the Altima wrecked and flipped. Officers pulled the two men out of the vehicle and identified the man in the red hooded sweatshirt as Trammell.
LONDON
A man reported to Killeen police that when he was taking his child’s mother home on July 10, 2022, “...she became upset that he received a phone call from another woman and started to hit and scratch him,” according to an arrest affidavit. “At that time, the victim (said) that he drove off with his child still in the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, the victim observed a vehicle pull up behind him with his child’s mother and two males.”
Police said that one of the men was London, who is the mother’s brother.
“London walked up to an open passenger window and pointed a firearm at the victim,” according to the affidavit. “The victim had a firearm in his lap but did not reach for it or raise it. London threatened to shoot the victim if he reached for it.”
Another man approached the driver’s side window as London pointed the gun at the victim, police said.
“The second (man) then reached into the vehicle and took the victim’s firearm,” according to the affidavit. “The victim requested his property back, but the male laughed and said that was not going to happen. The child’s mother then approached and began to (hit) the victim repeatedly before going to retrieve the child from the backseat.”
Police said that London’s sister was interviewed at her residence and “she admitted that she and London got into a vehicle to follow the victim and get the child back. She admitted to (hitting) the victim but denies that she was able to (see) what London was doing at the time.”
He was actually sentenced to two 10 year terms to run concurrently.
Robbery person never pointed a gun directly at the clerks.
Your prize and your effort, enjoy.
The article that describe the events of the robbery is misleading. There was only one person taken out of the vehicle. The vehicle actually crashed into a building. The other person has never been apprehended or charged--even though they know his identity.
