A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a former police officer who used to work for the Nolanville and Killeen Independent School District police departments after a girl reported to police that he had molested her a few times a month over a period of years.
Jacob Darin Ferguson, 36, of Killeen was indicted on Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
He was arrested in Coryell County and was released on a bond of $30,000, on Aug. 16, according to court and jail records.
An arraignment hearing is set for Nov. 12, in Bell County’s 426th Judicial District Court.
Ferguson previously has been employed as a police officer in Nolanville and, more recently, with KISD police.
“Jacob Ferguson was a police officer with this department from June 2018 until August 2020 and then was hired on by the Killeen Independent School District in September 2020,” said Chief Michael Hatton with the Nolanville Police Department, in an email on Thursday.
Ferguson resigned from the KISD police force in June, according to KISD in an email on Thursday.
“Mr. Ferguson is no longer employed with Killeen ISD,” said Taina Maya, chief communications and marketing officer. “He was hired on September 1, 2020. On June 2, 2021, KISD received information regarding his prior employment, and he was immediately placed on paid administrative leave. A full internal investigation was conducted, and he resigned on June 16, 2021.”
Maya said that when Ferguson was hired with the district, “there were no adverse personnel action items in his TCOLE (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement) file, and he was honorably discharged from the Nolanville Police Department.”
Ferguson’s career as a police officer began when he graduated from the Central Texas College Police Academy in 2017, and joined the Copperas Cove Police Department, according to Herald archives.
The allegation dates back to June 7, 2018, but court records show that the case was not filed with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office until this summer, when an arrest affidavit was issued by the Harker Heights Police Department following an outcry by the alleged victim.
“The Harker Heights Police Department received a CPS intake report and then a formal report from CPS regarding an indecency by contact with a child,” according to the arrest affidavit signed on July 20. “The child outcried that (Ferguson) had grabbed her breasts and buttocks multiple times when she was undergoing puberty.”
The girl told a forensic interviewer that the last time the molestation occurred was in 2020 “and that he had been doing it ‘all the time,’ approximately once every two weeks,” police said. The victim “recounted how she asked (Ferguson) to stop and (he) would get defensive. (The girl) told Ferguson that she would tell CPS what he was doing to her and Ferguson would reply, ‘Go ahead, I know people there. They won’t believe you.’”
The girl told police that the molestation took place when they lived at a home on Red Fern Drive in Heights.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
James J. Jennings, 29, of Hobbs, New Mexico, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Marlene Rodriguez, 39, of Kempner, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Robert A. Turner, 17, of Belton, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Albert Taplin, 21, of Temple, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Oscar Lopez, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of assault on a security officer.
Travis G. Traigle, 29, of Harker Heights, on a charge of injury to an elderly individual.
Kevin Wallace Jr., 31, of Killeen, on a charge of prostitution of a person under 18 years of age.
Harkin D. Alano, 49, of Fort Hood, on a charge of prostitution of a person under 18 years of age.
Gustavo N. Miranda, 38, of Fort Hood, on a charge of prostitution of a person under 18 years of age.
Brandon M. Williams, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Sylvia M. Jackson, 35, of Lewisville, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Kendric Mealey, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct.
