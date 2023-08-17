Just over a month after being booked into the Bell County Jail, an ex-music teacher was indicted on a first-degree felony charge after police said he sexually assaulted a girl at a local elementary school last year.
On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury handed down an indictment against Makalani Jones, 50. Jones was booked into the Bell County Jail on July 14, after being extradited from North Carolina, where he was working as a teacher. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is punishable by five to 99 years, or life, in prison.
Jones was hired by Killeen ISD on Aug. 2, 2022, to be a music teacher at Alice Douse Elementary School in Killeen, according to KISD. He resigned effective Jan. 13, and moved to North Carolina.
A parent reported to the Killeen Police Department on Feb. 9, 2022, that her daughter “had made an outcry of sexual abuse by a teacher in the cafeteria at Alice Douse Elementary School, at some point during the fall semester,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The girl) was administered a sexual assault exam as well as a forensic interview. In both the exam and interview, (the girl) outcried that Jones had removed her from the cafeteria while she was eating breakfast and taken her into a nearby janitor’s closet.”
Police said that while in the closet, Jones sexually assaulted her with his fingers.
“As a result of this incident, (the girl) stated, she told other teachers that she did not want to go to Jones’s class,” according to the affidavit. “I interviewed another teacher who confirmed that (the girl) voiced opposition to going to Jones’s class during the same period.”
Police said that the girl was able to accurately describe Jones’s “style of clothing and the janitor’s closet, which (a KPD detective) was able to corroborate.”
The detective also confirmed that Jones was a breakfast monitor at that time.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Reginald D. Brewer, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Reginald H. Domont, 32, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Angela Y. Wright-Locke, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Tylar Duffy, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Harley A. Metzler, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Sergio A. Castillo, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Teddy J. Booras, 63, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to an elderly person.
Amiri C. Hargrove, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Michael Rutledge, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
