Douse

Construction workers put finishing touches on the Alice W. Douse Elementary School in Killeen in 2017.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

Editor's Note

This article contains graphic content.

Just over a month after being booked into the Bell County Jail, an ex-music teacher was indicted on a first-degree felony charge after police said he sexually assaulted a girl at a local elementary school last year.

On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury handed down an indictment against Makalani Jones, 50. Jones was booked into the Bell County Jail on July 14, after being extradited from North Carolina, where he was working as a teacher. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is punishable by five to 99 years, or life, in prison.

Makalani Jones

Makalani Jones FB.jpg

Former Killeen elementary music teacher Makalani Jones posted this photo of himself to his Facebook page in October, while he was working as a teacher at Alice Douse Elementary School in Killeen
