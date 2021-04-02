Some parents are saying they are upset after not being informed by school officials that a former Killeen ISD bus driver was arrested in the fall on child pornography charges, according to a local TV station.
Robert Speed’s final day as a KISD bus driver was Sept. 29, 2020, which is the same day his home in Copperas Cove was raided, according to a report by KWTX.
Many KISD parents were not notified by the district about the arrest, according to the local CBS affliate.
The Texas attorney general’s Texas Child Exploitation Unit raided Speed’s home after a tip came into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline that child pornography videos were being uploaded to a Google account, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX.
Speed, 45, is currently in the Milam County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.