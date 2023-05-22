CRIME graphic

Editor's Note

This article contains graphic content.

A man who was a Killeen ISD music teacher until he resigned in January was arrested Monday by federal officials in North Carolina after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child on school property.

“On May 22, 2023, we were notified that Makalani Jones was located and arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child by the United States Marshals Service - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force,” according to an email from Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department, which is investigating the case.

Michael Fornino

Enough already. City Council AND KISD are out of control. What IS it going to take to get the State to take charge for a while and clean house in this town?

