A man who was a Killeen ISD music teacher until he resigned in January was arrested Monday by federal officials in North Carolina after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child on school property.
“On May 22, 2023, we were notified that Makalani Jones was located and arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child by the United States Marshals Service - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force,” according to an email from Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department, which is investigating the case.
Jones, who was a music teacher at Alice Douse Elementary School in Killeen, was taken to Gaston County Jail in North Carolina, where he was processed and will await extradition to Bell County, officials said.
Jones, on multiple occasions between October and December, sexually abused at least one student at the school and possibly more, according to one parent at Alice Douse Elementary who reached out to the Herald about the case.
The parent provided a copy of a statement her daughter wrote to school officials and authorities about what happened.
“He pulls me in a corner like a room with rails and a closet and starts doing REALLY inappropriate stuff ... he kisses me and unbottons my shirt,” according to a portion of the statement. “And pulls his pants and starts rubbing me everywhere.”
The statement was written by the student in February, after the parent said she noticed a change in how her daughter perceived school.
“Makalani Jones is no longer employed with Killeen ISD. He was hired on August 2, 2022, and resigned effective January 13, 2023. He was employed at Alice Douse Elementary as a music teacher,” according to KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya when asked about the case two weeks ago. “Killeen ISD received a complaint after he departed the district. The district is cooperating and assisting Killeen Police in their active investigation.”
(1) comment
Enough already. City Council AND KISD are out of control. What IS it going to take to get the State to take charge for a while and clean house in this town?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.