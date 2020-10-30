A former Shoemaker High School swim coach was sentenced on Thursday to probation on a felony theft charge.
Monte M. Allwein, 60, of Lampasas pleaded guilty on Sept. 10 and on Thursday was sentenced to three years of deferred adjudication probation on a state jail felony charge after police said he used a Killeen school district credit card to steal more than $7,500.
He was indicted on June 17 on a charge of abuse of official capacity, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
The case was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court. Judge John Gauntt followed a plea agreement in the case.
The Killeen Independent School District Police Department arrested Allwein after “an internal audit and investigation regarding suspicious financial activity involving the coach of the Shoemaker High School swim team” was reported to KISD police by district administrators, according to the arrest affidavit.
Allwein allegedly told school officials that he had been using a district-issued credit card to make purchases of food items, but he “claimed (the food items were) for the swim team students…” police said. “In reality, (the purchases) were made for the purchase of bulk food items for use at his personal residence,” including chuck roast and pork steaks.
The card regularly was loaded with KISD funds.
Using Allwein’s bank records for the period of Dec. 4, 2017, through Jan. 3, 2020, detectives determined that his purchases totaled more than $4,300 and ATM withdrawals totaled $3,200, according to the affidavit.
Allwein was hired on Aug. 4, 1999, and resigned on Feb. 6. Allwein’s annual salary at the time of his resignation was $60,579, according to KISD.
