A former Shoemaker High School swim coach pleaded guilty on Thursday to a state jail felony charge after police said he used a school district credit card to steal more than $7,500 since 2017.
Monte M. Allwein, 60, of Lampasas, was indicted on June 17 on a charge of abuse of official capacity, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
The case was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court.
A plea agreement for a sentence of three years of deferred adjudication probation has been reached between the state and defense, said Judge John Gauntt.
Judges do not have to follow plea agreements but they often do.
A sentencing hearing will be set in the case after a presentence investigation report has been completed, according to court discussions on Thursday.
The Killeen Independent School District Police Department arrested Allwein after “an internal audit and investigation regarding suspicious financial activity involving the coach of the Shoemaker High School swim team” was reported to KISD police by district administrators, according to the arrest affidavit.
Allwein allegedly told school officials that he had been using a district-issued credit card to make purchases of food items, but he “claimed (the food items were) for the swim team students…” police said. “In reality, (the purchases) were made for the purchase of bulk food items for use at his personal residence,” including chuck roast and pork steaks.
The card regularly was loaded with KISD funds, police said.
Using Allwein’s bank records for the period of Dec. 4, 2017, through Jan. 3, 2020, detectives determined that his purchases totaled more than $4,300 and ATM withdrawals totaled $3,200, according to the affidavit.
Allwein was hired on Aug. 4, 1999, and resigned on Feb. 6.
Allwein’s annual salary at the time of his resignation was $60,579, according to Taina Maya, Killeen ISD chief communications and marketing officer, previously.
