BELTON — It has been more than 27 months since a former Fort Hood soldier was gunned down in west Killeen by an active-duty soldier at the time. On Tuesday, the family of Michael Steven Wardrobe had their day in court during the sentencing hearing for the man who already had pleaded guilty to his murder.
Wardrobe was 22 years old when Jovino Jamel Roy shot him five times on March 23, 2020, at a home in the 3700 block of Dustin Court. The two men once were in the same unit, were deployed to Kuwait together and were stationed at Fort Hood, according to testimony in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Wardrobe had been out of the Army for only a week after his discharge for medical reasons when police said he was shot five times by Roy, who was still on active-duty in the Army at the time.
On Tuesday afternoon, after hearing testimony from two of Wardrobe’s sisters, Roy’s adopted parents and a couple of soldiers, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Roy to 25 years in prison, which was the maximum amount of time allowed under the plea agreement that the state and defense had reached.
Roy, 24, of Copperas Cove has been held in the Bell County Jail since March 25, 2020. He was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder on Aug. 12, 2020. Although he initially pleaded not guilty and several trial dates were set in his case, he pleaded guilty during a hearing on Nov. 23, 2021.
Roy’s defense attorney argued that although the situation was tragic, “mitigating factors” should limit the amount of time Roy spent in prison.
“Michael was a friend, and Jovino has always maintained his guilt over what happened that day,” said Bobby Barina, during his arguments on Tuesday. “We know the military doesn’t allow these kinds of relationships. The rules against fraternization are there for a reason, to prevent this kind of conflict in a unit.”
Barina said that his client has been diagnosed with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and several mental illnesses.
For the state’s prosecutor, the situation was quite simple.
“Roy wasn’t going to let this woman (his estranged wife, Ashley Roy) go,” said Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple. “He becomes violent and controlling, and he knew he had to knock Michael out of the way. This didn’t have to happen. All he had to do was to walk away. Instead, he killed a man.”
‘A SON, A BROTHER, AN UNCLE’
Wardrobe’s family, including his mother and sisters, traveled to Belton from out of state to attend the hearing.
“He was the baby,” said big sister Ashley Munoz, during her testimony on Tuesday. “He was gentle, calm and intelligent and always wanted to help and be there for everyone and to be the hero. I literally looked up to him. He was a son, a brother, an uncle.”
Wardrobe’s twin sister, Teresa, recently gave birth to a child whom she named after her brother.
“I feel like my other half is gone, and there’s nothing that can give my whole heart back,” Teresa Wardrobe said. “He was my protector, the one man in my life I could trust to keep me safe, no matter what.”
However, it was Wardrobe’s hero spirit that led to a situation he was unable to untangle.
“I’d tell him not to walk outside,” Teresa Wardrobe said, referring to the night her brother was killed. “He walked out to make sure that she made it to her car safely because that’s the kind of person he was.”
Michael Wardrobe and Roy’s now ex-wife, Ashley Roy, who also is a soldier, were in a romantic relationship at the time of Wardrobe’s murder.
Ashley Roy testified that Roy had become physically and emotionally abusive and was unfaithful. She and Wardrobe began to date toward the end of 2019.
“Jovino always made threats to Michael and it was not a secret,” Ashley Roy said. “He made it known that he hated Michael.”
Ashley Roy and other soldiers testified about Roy’s prior violence toward Wardrobe, such as punching him in the face at a party, vandalizing his car and threatening Ashley Roy with murder-suicide.
On the night of March 23, 2020, Ashley Roy went to Wardrobe’s home where he and his roommates were having a get-together.
“Jovino called and asked where I was, even though he knew where I was because he had an app he used to track me,” Ashley Roy said. “He told me it was late and I should be heading home, so I collected my things. Michael leaned in my window and kissed me goodbye.”
As soon as she began to pull away, she realized Roy was parked nearby.
“He follows me, gets in front of my car and slams on his brakes,” Ashley Roy said. “He came to my window and asked if Michael had kissed me. I said he hadn’t, but he said he was going to ask Michael. I sat there stunned for a minute, and Roy calls me a few minutes later and said that he had shot Michael. I went back and saw him lying face down in the grass. He wasn’t responding and I started screaming for help.”
The Wardrobe family found out about the murder via a “RIP” posting on social media.
“I knew something was wrong when I woke up from a nightmare,” Teresa Wardrobe said. “I felt a pain in my chest and I felt like my soul had left my body. When I saw the posting on social media, I didn’t want it to be true but I felt in my gut that it was.”
