In a news release Monday, Fort Cavazos officials released the name of a soldier who died early Sunday morning.
The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Eric Rucker, a Trooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, who lost his life as a result of a traffic accident.
According to the release, the circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation.
Rucker, 29, entered the Army in March 2015, as an Infantryman and has been assigned at Fort Cavazos since January 2019, the release said.
“2-7 CAV is deeply saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Rucker. He was a valued member of the team who will be sorely missed throughout the entire formation,” said Lt. Col. Wellock, commander, 2-7 Cavalry Battalion. “He will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue through the outstanding performance of the Troopers he led in the Ghost Battalion. We extend our deepest condolences to Staff Sgt. Rucker’s family, his loved ones, and his friends.”
Rucker’s awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal Ribbon, one Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, one Afghanistan Campaign Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Overseas Service Ribbon, the release said.
The unit leadership will continue to provide support and assistance to his Family during this difficult time.
The Army Criminal Investigation Division requests anyone who may have seen anything or may have any information about this incident to please call 254-287-2722 or email ctfocidduty@army.mil.
